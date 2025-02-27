Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills Doctor Loses ₹10 Lakh in Marriage Scam, Threatened with Morphed Photos
A Hyderabad doctor lost ₹10 lakh to a man she met on a matrimonial site. After extorting money, he threatened to leak morphed photos. Police investigate.
The Jubilee Hills police are investigating a disturbing case of fraud and blackmail involving a 32-year-old woman doctor who was duped of ₹10.94 lakh by a man she met on a matrimonial platform.
The accused, Harsha Cherukuri, allegedly threatened to morph her photos and publish them online unless she paid an additional ₹10 lakh.
Timeline of the Fraud
- January 30, 2025: The victim connected with Cherukuri via a matrimonial website’s verified service. They discussed marriage over WhatsApp.
- February 2–16: Cherukuri claimed his PAN card issues led to frozen bank accounts. The doctor transferred ₹10.94 lakh via UPI, bank transfers, and friends’ accounts.
- February 21: Cherukuri’s supposed mother, “Dr. Lakshmi Haritha” (falsely linked to Chicago’s Northwestern Hospital), failed to visit Hyderabad. When the victim demanded repayment, Cherukuri threatened her with morphed photos and demanded ₹10 lakh more.
Blackmail Tactics Uncovered
After the doctor confronted Cherukuri, he:
- Threatened to digitally alter her photos and share them on social media.
- Demanded ₹10 lakh to “stop the leak,” using abusive language and warnings of “dire consequences.”
- Fabricated identity: Matrimonial platform checks confirmed Cherukuri provided fake details, suggesting pre-planned fraud.
Legal Action Underway
The Jubilee Hills police filed charges under:
- Sections 79, 351(2), 319(2), 318(4) BNS (extortion, criminal intimidation).
- IT Act Sections 66(C) & (D) (identity theft, privacy violations).
Rise in Digital Fraud: A Growing Concern
Hyderabad has seen a surge in online scams, with criminals exploiting emotional vulnerabilities. Key stats:
- Telangana recorded ₹223 crore lost to cybercrimes in 2023 (National Crime Records Bureau).
- Matrimonial scams increased by 33% in 2024 across India, per unofficial estimates.
How to Stay Safe
- Verify profiles independently through family or background checks.
- Avoid large financial transactions with online acquaintances.
- Report threats immediately to cybercrime authorities.
Hyderabad police urge victims to contact the Cyber Crime Helpline in 1930 or visit the National Cyber Crime Portal for assistance.