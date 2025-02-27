Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills Doctor Loses ₹10 Lakh in Marriage Scam, Threatened with Morphed Photos

The Jubilee Hills police are investigating a disturbing case of fraud and blackmail involving a 32-year-old woman doctor who was duped of ₹10.94 lakh by a man she met on a matrimonial platform.

The accused, Harsha Cherukuri, allegedly threatened to morph her photos and publish them online unless she paid an additional ₹10 lakh.

Timeline of the Fraud

January 30, 2025: The victim connected with Cherukuri via a matrimonial website’s verified service. They discussed marriage over WhatsApp.

February 2–16: Cherukuri claimed his PAN card issues led to frozen bank accounts. The doctor transferred ₹10.94 lakh via UPI, bank transfers, and friends’ accounts.

February 21: Cherukuri’s supposed mother, “Dr. Lakshmi Haritha” (falsely linked to Chicago’s Northwestern Hospital), failed to visit Hyderabad. When the victim demanded repayment, Cherukuri threatened her with morphed photos and demanded ₹10 lakh more.

Blackmail Tactics Uncovered

After the doctor confronted Cherukuri, he:

Threatened to digitally alter her photos and share them on social media.

Demanded ₹10 lakh to “stop the leak,” using abusive language and warnings of “dire consequences.”

Fabricated identity: Matrimonial platform checks confirmed Cherukuri provided fake details, suggesting pre-planned fraud.

Legal Action Underway

The Jubilee Hills police filed charges under:

Sections 79, 351(2), 319(2), 318(4) BNS (extortion, criminal intimidation).

IT Act Sections 66(C) & (D) (identity theft, privacy violations).

Rise in Digital Fraud: A Growing Concern

Hyderabad has seen a surge in online scams, with criminals exploiting emotional vulnerabilities. Key stats:

Telangana recorded ₹223 crore lost to cybercrimes in 2023 (National Crime Records Bureau).

Matrimonial scams increased by 33% in 2024 across India, per unofficial estimates.

How to Stay Safe

Verify profiles independently through family or background checks.

Avoid large financial transactions with online acquaintances.

Report threats immediately to cybercrime authorities.

Hyderabad police urge victims to contact the Cyber Crime Helpline in 1930 or visit the National Cyber Crime Portal for assistance.