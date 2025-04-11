Hyderabad: Jyotirao Phule’s Statue to Be Installed

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced plans to install a statue of renowned social reformer Jyotirao Phule at Necklace Road in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister Inspects Proposed Site

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inspected the proposed location near the IMAX theatre on Phule’s birth anniversary. He directed officials to conduct a site survey and submit a detailed plan, ensuring the design avoids any future traffic disruptions.

Leaders Accompanying the CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Congress President Mahesh Kumar Goud, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, and BC Association leader J. Srinivas Goud were among those who accompanied the CM during the inspection.

Political Context Behind the Decision

The decision comes shortly after a day-long hunger strike by BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha, who had demanded that Phule’s statue be installed in the Telangana Assembly. She welcomed the government’s decision for Necklace Road but reiterated her demand for installation inside the Assembly premises.

Kavitha Continues Her Demand

During a celebration of Phule’s birth anniversary in Karwan, Kavitha stated that she would continue to advocate for the Assembly installation. She recalled how the BRS succeeded in installing a statue of B. R. Ambedkar in the Assembly premises during the united Andhra Pradesh era.

CM Pays Tribute to Phule

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to Phule at his statue in Amberpet. He was joined by leaders including J. Srinivas Goud and CM’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy.

Honouring Phule’s Legacy

In his official message, Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of following Phule’s ideals. He described Phule as a powerful symbol of the fight against caste discrimination and a guiding force for future generations.

Welfare Inspired by Phule’s Ideals

The Chief Minister noted that Phule’s lifelong fight for equality and the upliftment of Backward Classes and Dalits continues to inspire the state’s innovative welfare programs. Phule’s journey from a common man to a leader of a social movement remains an inspiration to all, he added.