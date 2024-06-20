Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur flight turns around after pilot notices snag in mid-air: Video

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Airlines flight that took off during the wee hours of Thursday from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here made a turn around after the pilot noticed a technical snag in the engine in mid-air.

According to the airport sources, Flight MH 199 carrying 138 passengers took off at 12.45 am but landed back after some time due to technical reasons.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 12.15 am.

A Malaysia Airlines flight from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur experienced a major incident when its right engine caught fire 15 minutes after takeoff. The pilot, noticing the fire, the plane, carrying 130 passengers and crew, landed safely.pic.twitter.com/oHGh0YA9pn — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) June 20, 2024