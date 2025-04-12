Hyderabad Land Mafia Strikes Again – 1200-Yard Encroachment Busted in Hyderguda

Hyderabad: Authorities in Rajendranagar Mandal took swift action on Friday by demolishing a 1,200-yard illegal structure built on government land in Erraboda, Survey No.7 of Hyderguda. The action was carried out by officials from the Rajendranagar Tahsildar’s office, following complaints from locals that private individuals had created forged documents and unlawfully constructed a compound wall and a room.

Land Meant for Dalit Burial Ground

According to records, the land in question was originally assigned by the Ranga Reddy District Collector in 1997 for the Dalit burial ground, following protests led by former MLA K.S. Rathnam, who was then the TDP president of Rajendranagar municipality. Rathnam had even threatened self-immolation to press the demand. The same Survey No.7 already housed the Sri Saptagiri Venkateswara Swamy Temple and a power sub-station, and due to the temple’s presence, the burial ground was never utilized.

Locals had alerted officials that a group was attempting to grab land by producing fake ownership papers. Acting promptly, Tahsildar B. Ramulu and his team cleared the encroachment and restored the land. Residents have now urged the tahsildar to continue taking a proactive role in protecting Redboda lands from further encroachment.

Unauthorized Floor Demolished in Girigirigadda, Narsing

In a separate incident, municipal authorities in Narsing took action against unauthorized construction at Girigirigadda. Locals reported that an additional floor was being built without permission, prompting a swift response.

The Narsing Municipality officials visited the site on Friday evening and demolished the illegal structure, reinforcing their commitment to cracking down on unauthorized developments in the area.

Both actions highlight the increasing vigilance of local authorities in safeguarding public land and ensuring compliance with municipal regulations.