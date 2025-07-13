Hyderabad: Leopard Scare at Defence Labs School, Forest Department Sets Up Camera Traps

Hyderabad: In response to recent reports of leopard sightings within the premises of the Defence Laboratories School (RCI), Balapur, the Telangana Forest Department has initiated surveillance by installing camera traps to monitor any wildlife movement.

Forest Department Responds to Leopard Sightings in Balapur

The school management alerted forest officials after security staff allegedly spotted leopards near the campus. Forest officials stated that while the presence of leopards is not yet confirmed, camera traps have been deployed as a precautionary step.

“We are not sure for now about the presence of leopards. Camera traps are being installed in the campus to record the movement of the leopard or any other big cat,” officials said.

If any big cat is captured on camera, cages will be set up to safely trap the animal and prevent any potential threat to students and staff.

School Management Issues Safety Notice to Parents

The Defence Laboratories School has issued a safety advisory to parents, urging them to remain vigilant. The notice stated:

“As per the instructions from our management committee, it has been brought to your attention that two leopards have been sighted roaming near the RCI premises. In view of this, all parents are requested to take utmost care of your children and not allow them to go outside alone under any circumstances until further notice.”

Previous Wild Cat Sightings Around Hyderabad

Leopard sightings in urban and peri-urban areas of Hyderabad are not uncommon. In recent months, residents have reported wild cat activity in regions like Pahadi Shareef, Shamshabad, and Mamidpally. Additionally, jungle cats and other wildlife have frequently been seen in and around the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport premises.

Authorities Urge Caution and Cooperation

Forest officials have advised local residents, especially those living near forest patches or open areas, to be cautious and report any wildlife sightings immediately. The department is working closely with the school and local administration to ensure the safety of students and the general public.