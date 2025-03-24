Hyderabad Local Bodies Quota MLC Elections Announced: Notification on March 28
The Election Commission has officially announced the schedule for the Hyderabad Local Bodies Quota MLC elections to fill the vacant seat of MLC Prabhakar Rao, with polling set for April 23, 2025, and results to be declared on April 25, 2025.
Key Election Dates:
- Notification Release: March 28, 2025
- Nomination Filing Deadline: April 4, 2025
- Nomination Scrutiny: April 7, 2025
- Last Date for Withdrawal: April 9, 2025
- Polling Date: April 23, 2025
- Vote Counting & Results: April 25, 2025
Will MIM Secure the Seat? Political Strategies Unfold
The MLC election has sparked intense political interest, especially after the recent MLA quota MLC elections, where Congress won three seats, CPI secured one, and BRS bagged another. Reports suggest that during the MLA quota elections, Congress and AIMIM reached a mutual understanding, hinting that Congress might support AIMIM’s candidate instead of fielding their own.
BJP & BRS Game Plan: A Political Chessboard
With Congress potentially backing AIMIM, political experts are eager to see BRS and BJP’s strategy in this crucial election. While the BJP is likely to push for a strong opposition stance, BRS may look at consolidating its base in Hyderabad, especially after setbacks in the recent elections.
Election Code Comes into Effect in Hyderabad
With the announcement of the MLC elections, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into immediate effect in Hyderabad. All political activities and government decisions related to the election process will now be monitored by the Election Commission.
This election is expected to be a high stakes battle as major political parties gear up for strategic moves in Hyderabad’s power dynamics. Stay tuned for further updates on candidate announcements and political developments.