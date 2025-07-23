Hyderabad LRS Scheme Stalls: 70K Pay Fees, 30% Applications Unprocessed Amid Revenue Shortfall

Hyderabad, 23 June 2025: The Land Regularization Scheme (LRS) in Hyderabad, launched amidst immense public hope, has hit major roadblocks. Under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the process aimed to regularize informal layouts across 1,200 villages but has resulted in significant revenue loss.

Out of a total of 3.60 lakh applications received, only 70,000 applicants have paid the required fee so far. Shockingly, processing has not even begun for 30% of these fee-paying applicants. While notices were issued to 2.50 lakh applicants for fee payment, only a few came forward to pay, even with a 25% rebate incentive. Despite government orders mandating timely processing for fee-payers, the execution under HMDA remains sluggish.

The process involves verifying applications in three stages post-payment before final regularization. Any plot found violating rules at any stage will face rejection. Processing is supposed to advance based on checks for Revenue, Irrigation, and Title Clearance compliance. HMDA staff cite staff shortages and technical issues as primary reasons for the delays.

Financially, the scheme was estimated to cost nearly ₹1200 crore. However, only around ₹250 crore has been realized in revenue so far, while even those who paid face stalled progress.