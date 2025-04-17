Hyderabad: Man Arrested After Nurse Dies by Suicide in Dilsukhnagar

Hyderabad: The Saroornagar police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man, Jana Reddy, in connection with the death by suicide of a 27-year-old nurse, Malleshwari, in Dilsukhnagar earlier this week.

According to police reports, Malleshwari, who worked as a staff nurse at a hospital in Punjagutta, was in a long-term relationship with Jana Reddy, a native of Nalgonda. The suspect allegedly lured her into a physical relationship with the promise of marriage.

Victim Died After Consuming Poisonous Substance

Authorities revealed that after years of relationship, Jana Reddy began distancing himself from Malleshwari, claiming he could not marry her due to caste differences. He eventually married another woman, leaving the victim emotionally shattered.

On Monday, Malleshwari was found dead in her hostel room after consuming an unknown poisonous substance. Her death has sparked outrage and concern over emotional exploitation and caste-based discrimination in relationships.

Police Register Case and Begin Investigation

Following a complaint and preliminary investigation, the Saroornagar police registered a case against Jana Reddy. He was taken into custody and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to abetment of suicide and cheating.

The police are continuing their investigation and have assured that justice will be served.