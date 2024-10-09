Crime & Accidents

Syed Mubashir9 October 2024 - 16:01
Hyderabad Man Arrested for Duping People with Fake Black Magic Rituals

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (South East) arrested a man who was allegedly cheating people by claiming to perform black magic. The suspect, identified as Mohammed Kaleem (48), a resident of Bahadurpura Hassannagar, duped people by promising them harmful outcomes against their enemies through supposed supernatural rituals.

Kaleem reportedly took money from a woman named Nazia, assuring her that he would use black magic to harm her in-laws. To convince her, he created dolls using flour and incense sticks and placed them on photographs, sending videos of these rituals to Nazia’s in-laws. Disturbed by the videos, her in-laws approached the police.

Following the complaint, Kaleem’s house was raided, and police seized several items, including a mobile phone, lemons, incense sticks, turmeric powder, and other paraphernalia used in the black magic scam. He was subsequently handed over to local police for further legal action.

