Hyderabad: Man Arrested for Kidnapping 8-Month-Old Child from Pavement

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, the Sanathnagar police in Hyderabad arrested a man who had kidnapped an eight-month-old child while the infant was sleeping beside his parents on a pavement.

The police acted swiftly and rescued the child, returning him safely to his parents.

Kidnapping of Infant in Sanathnagar

The incident took place on the night of February 22 when the infant’s parents, Kalivala Geeta and Radhe, both migrants from Uttar Pradesh, were sleeping on the footpath near Vipin Industries on Fatehnagar Shivalayam Road in Sanathnagar. The couple had recently moved to Hyderabad in search of work, earning a living by collecting garbage.

While they slept, the child was kidnapped by two men, Satyanarayana Ram (43) and Sunny Kumar Pandey (24), both from Chapra district in Bihar. Satyanarayana, a trolley auto driver from Gautam Nagar, Balanagar, and his associate, Sunny Kumar, took the child while the parents were unaware.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Swift Police Action and Investigation

The kidnapping occurred at around 2:30 AM, and to prevent the child from crying, the kidnappers fed him a can of milk they had brought with them. When the parents realized their child was missing, they immediately contacted the police.

The Balanagar DCP, Suresh Kumar, revealed that the police quickly reached the location and checked CCTV footage from nearby cameras. The investigation confirmed that two men had kidnapped the infant.

Also Read: Hyderabad GHMC Bill Collector Arrested on Bribery Charges

Motivation Behind the Kidnapping

Satyanarayana, who had been married for 20 years without having any children, had noticed the child on his way home and decided to take him. Despite multiple attempts to have children, Satyanarayana and his wife remained childless, and he took the drastic step of kidnapping the infant, intending to raise him as his own.

Arrests and Child’s Safe Return

Following a complaint filed on February 23, the police arrested both Satyanarayana Ram and Sunny Kumar Pandey. The infant was safely rescued and handed back to his parents, ending the distressing ordeal for the family.

The police are continuing their investigation, and the duo will be charged for kidnapping under relevant sections of the law.

This heart-wrenching incident highlights the importance of ensuring safety for vulnerable families and the swift response of local authorities in such cases.