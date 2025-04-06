Hyderabad Man Arrested for Sexual Assault and Cheating on Matrimonial Portal

Hyderabad: The Chilkalguda police have arrested 34-year-old Korra Raja, alias Korra Raj Chauhan, for allegedly sexually assaulting and deceiving a woman after befriending her on a matrimonial portal.

The accused, a resident of Nagole, was working with a private company in Rajasthan when he allegedly used a fake profile to gain the woman’s trust.

The Fraudulent Scheme

The incident, which unfolded several months ago, started when Raja created a fictitious profile on matrimonial websites. According to the police, Raja, claiming to be unmarried, befriended a woman from Hyderabad and met with her multiple times. The victim, believing Raja’s lies, eventually developed a relationship with him.

Sexual Assault and Financial Exploitation

Raja is accused of sexually assaulting the woman under the pretext of marriage. On multiple occasions, he also allegedly extorted Rs 1.5 lakh from her. The woman, initially unaware of his true marital status, later discovered that Raja was already married, leading her to file a complaint with the police.

Investigation and Arrest

Chilkalguda Police registered a case based on the woman’s complaint and apprehended Raja. B. Anudeep, Chilkalguda Inspector, confirmed that the accused had been arrested and is facing charges related to sexual assault, cheating, and financial exploitation.

Police Action and Public Awareness

This case highlights the growing concern over online matrimonial scams, where criminals use fake identities to exploit vulnerable individuals. Authorities urge citizens to exercise caution when engaging with people on matrimonial platforms and to report suspicious activity to the police immediately.

