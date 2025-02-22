Hyderabad Man’s Attempt to Grab Rs 150 Crore Government Land, Threatened Home Guard at Jalamandali Reservoir

A Hyderabad man is under investigation for attempting to seize government land worth Rs 150 crore allocated for the Jalamandali reservoir. The incident has led to criminal charges and heightened security concerns after the accused reportedly threatened the home guards protecting the site.

The disputed 1.20-acre plot, assigned in 1998 for the Jalamandali reservoir project, is located adjacent to the official Jalamandali office on Banjara Hills Road. Authorities report that the accused has been using forged documents to claim ownership of the land, insisting that the property rightfully belongs to him. This claim, however, has been challenged by local revenue officials who maintain that the documents presented are invalid.

Key Details of the Land Dispute

Location: Survey No. 403/P, Road No. 10, Banjara Hills.

Survey No. 403/P, Road No. 10, Banjara Hills. Land Size: 1.20 acres allocated to the Jalamandali reservoir project in 1998.

1.20 acres allocated to the Jalamandali reservoir project in 1998. Accused Claims: Parthasarathi presented forged documents asserting ownership, citing a non-existent survey number.

Background of the Controversy

The Telangana government allocated the land to the Jalamandali reservoir nearly 25 years ago to address local water infrastructure needs. However, Parthasarathi recently attempted to occupy the site using fraudulent ownership papers. Revenue officials confirmed the documents were invalid, stating the survey number he referenced “does not exist.”

Escalation and Threats

On February 20, Parthasarathi and his associates allegedly:

Removed warning boards installed by the Jalamandali vigilance team.

Placed flags to mark unauthorized boundaries.

Threatened Home Guard K. Raghavendra via phone, demanding he vacate the site.

Authorities had previously cleared encroachments on the land after local media exposed the illegal activities.

Legal Action Taken

The Banjara Hills Police Station filed a case under sections 329(2), 303(2), 351(4) of the BNSS, and Section 61(2) of the Redressal Act. These charges include criminal trespass, intimidation, and destruction of public property.

Ram Babu, Jalamandali’s section manager, stated, “We will not tolerate threats or illegal occupation of land critical for Hyderabad’s water security.”

Additional measures include:

Enhanced Surveillance: The affected area is now under round-the-clock monitoring to prevent any attempts at illegal occupation.

The affected area is now under round-the-clock monitoring to prevent any attempts at illegal occupation. Prompt Legal Action: The police have launched a detailed investigation, assuring that all individuals involved in the incident will be held accountable.

This case is one of several recent incidents in the region highlighting the challenges authorities face in protecting public assets. Unauthorized land grabs and fraudulent claims have been recurring issues, often involving high-value government properties. Such disputes not only disrupt planned infrastructure projects but also pose risks to the security of personnel assigned to protect these sites.