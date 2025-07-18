Hyderabad Man Booked for Rape, Cheating After Promising Marriage on Instagram

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman has filed a police complaint alleging that she was sexually exploited and cheated by a man who promised to marry her. The incident was reported at the Madhuranagar Police Station on Thursday.

Victim Met Accused on Instagram

According to the police, the woman, a native of Suryapet district, had come to Hyderabad in search of employment. During this time, she befriended Sridhar Kumar (27), a resident of Yousufguda, on social media platform Instagram. The online friendship soon developed into a romantic relationship, and Sridhar allegedly proposed to her.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Repeated Sexual Exploitation Under False Promise

The woman stated that she trusted Sridhar and met him multiple times. During these meetings, he allegedly had physical relations with her several times after assuring her of marriage. However, things took a turn when she recently asked him to formalize their relationship.

Also Read: Hyderabad Real Estate Builder Dies by Suicide Over Financial Distress

Accused Refuses Marriage, Issues Threats

The complainant told police that Sridhar began to avoid her and later refused to marry her. She also alleged that he threatened to leak their private photos and videos online if she disclosed their relationship or the abuse to anyone.

Case Registered; Police Search On for Accused

Based on the woman’s complaint, the Madhuranagar police have registered a case under sections of rape and cheating. Efforts are currently underway to trace and arrest the accused.