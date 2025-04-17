Hyderabad

Jubilee Hills: Man Accused of Sexually Harassing 10-Year-Old Stepdaughter

A 40-year-old man has been booked by the Jubilee Hills Police for allegedly misbehaving and sexually harassing his 10-year-old stepdaughter while her mother was away for medical treatment.

Fouzia Farhana17 April 2025 - 11:56
Accused Was in a Live-in Relationship with Victim’s Mother

According to police reports, the accused had been living with the victim’s mother in a live-in relationship for the past few years. The incident occurred when the woman, who is currently pregnant, was admitted to the hospital for delivery.

Girl Files Complaint Against Stepfather

Police stated that the minor girl approached them and filed a complaint, revealing the harassment she faced in her mother’s absence. The incident is believed to have taken place at their residence in Jubilee Hills.

Case Registered Under POCSO and IPC

Based on the girl’s statement, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Officials confirmed that a detailed investigation is in progress.

Police Assure Strict Action and Child’s Safety

Authorities have assured that the child’s safety and mental well-being are being prioritized. The Jubilee Hills Police emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against the accused based on the outcome of the investigation.

