Jubilee Hills: Man Accused of Sexually Harassing 10-Year-Old Stepdaughter

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man has been booked by the Jubilee Hills Police for allegedly misbehaving and sexually harassing his 10-year-old stepdaughter while her mother was away for medical treatment.

Accused Was in a Live-in Relationship with Victim’s Mother

According to police reports, the accused had been living with the victim’s mother in a live-in relationship for the past few years. The incident occurred when the woman, who is currently pregnant, was admitted to the hospital for delivery.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Girl Files Complaint Against Stepfather

Police stated that the minor girl approached them and filed a complaint, revealing the harassment she faced in her mother’s absence. The incident is believed to have taken place at their residence in Jubilee Hills.

Also Read: Indian Stock Market Opens in Red as IT Stocks Drag

Case Registered Under POCSO and IPC

Based on the girl’s statement, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Officials confirmed that a detailed investigation is in progress.

Police Assure Strict Action and Child’s Safety

Authorities have assured that the child’s safety and mental well-being are being prioritized. The Jubilee Hills Police emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against the accused based on the outcome of the investigation.