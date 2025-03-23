Hyderabad Shocker: Man Brutally Hacked to Death

Hyderabad: A gruesome murder in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar area has sent shockwaves across the city. Unidentified assailants brutally hacked a man to death late on Saturday night in Shiva Ganga Colony. The horrifying incident, which was captured on CCTV, has raised concerns about law and order in the region.

Brutal Attack Caught on CCTV

According to the police, the attackers first knocked down the victim with a car before chasing him down and assaulting him with axes and knives. The victim, identified as Boddu Mahesh, succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The chilling CCTV footage shows the attackers ramming the car into Mahesh. As he tried to escape, they followed him and launched a fatal attack, ensuring he had no chance of survival.

Previous Criminal Record and Possible Motive

Police investigations revealed that Mahesh had a criminal background and was recently released on bail in an assault case. Sources indicate that his murder may be linked to an ongoing enmity with another individual named Purshottam. The rivalry between Mahesh and Purshottam dates back two years when Purshottam allegedly attacked Mahesh with beer bottles. In retaliation, Mahesh and his supporters later targeted Purshottam.

A History of Violence

Mahesh was also involved in another criminal case under the Chaitanyapuri Police Station limits, where he allegedly stabbed two individuals at a clinic. He had been arrested but was recently granted bail, allowing him to return to Bharat Nagar, where he resided. His family members believe that his murder was premeditated and have named suspects in their official complaint to the police.

Police Investigation Underway

The LB Nagar Police have registered a case and launched an extensive manhunt for the killers. Special teams have been formed to track down the suspects, and authorities are analyzing CCTV footage to gather more evidence.

Senior police officials, including those from the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, visited the crime scene to assess the situation. Preliminary findings suggest that Mahesh’s murder could be a revenge killing stemming from past conflicts.

Panic Among Residents

The brutal nature of the attack has left local residents in shock and fear. Many are questioning the safety measures in the area, given the rising number of violent crimes. Some have demanded stricter law enforcement and more police patrolling to prevent such incidents in the future.

Authorities Seek Public Assistance

Police officials have urged the public to come forward with any information that might help in nabbing the culprits. Meanwhile, Mahesh’s family and friends are calling for swift justice, demanding that those responsible be arrested at the earliest.