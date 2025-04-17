Hyderabad Man Brutally Kills Five Puppies, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

A horrifying incident in Hyderabad has sparked widespread outrage after a man was caught on CCTV mercilessly killing five newborn puppies. The shocking act of cruelty has left animal lovers and citizens across the city in disbelief.

Puppies Seeking Shelter From Heat Brutally Killed

The incident took place in Fathenagar, Hyderabad, where a stray dog had recently given birth to five puppies. In search of relief from the scorching summer heat, the puppies had taken shelter in the cellar of a gated apartment community. However, instead of compassion, they were met with unspeakable violence.

According to eyewitnesses and CCTV footage, a man identified as Ashish, who lives in the same apartment complex, brutally killed all five puppies. The video shows him slamming the puppies against the floor and wall, and even crushing one under his foot.

When residents noticed the dead puppies in the cellar, they grew suspicious and checked the CCTV footage. The video clearly captured Ashish committing the inhumane act. When confronted by animal lovers and fellow residents, Ashish reportedly dismissed the incident, saying the puppies had come too close to his pet dog.

Sensitive Content



హైదరాబాద్ – ఫతేనగర్ హోమ్ వ్యాలీలో అప్పుడే పుట్టిన 5 కుక్క పిల్లలు చంపిన దుర్మార్గుడు



అపార్ట్‌మెంట్ సెల్లార్‌లో తన పెంపుడు కుక్క దగ్గరకు వీధి కుక్క వచ్చిందని దాని 5 పిల్లలను చంపిన మూర్కుడు pic.twitter.com/psfJsURZYE — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) April 17, 2025

Police Complaint Lodged, Public Demands Justice

The disturbing video has gone viral on social media, triggering public outrage and condemnation. Local residents and animal welfare activists immediately filed a complaint at the Alwal Police Station, demanding strict action against the accused.

Animal rights activist Madhavath Preethi condemned the incident, saying,

“Such acts of cruelty are becoming more frequent. If strict laws are not enforced, incidents like this will continue to happen.”

She further added,

“No one has the right to take the life of another living being, especially innocent, voiceless creatures like these puppies. This is an unforgivable crime.”

Citizens and Activists Call for Harsher Punishment

Animal rights organizations and social media users are calling for harsh punishment for Ashish under animal cruelty laws. Many have stressed the need for stricter legal measures to deter such heinous acts in the future.

As the case gains attention, all eyes are on the authorities to ensure that justice is delivered for the voiceless victims of this tragic event.