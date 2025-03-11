Hyderabad: Man Caught with Fake Indian Passport at RGIA Airport

Hyderabad: Immigration officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) apprehended a passenger for allegedly possessing a fake Indian passport upon his arrival from a Gulf nation on Monday night.

The passenger, identified as Shankar, a construction worker from Narsapur, Nirmal district, had been working abroad for nearly six years. According to preliminary investigations, he illegally obtained a fake passport to facilitate his return to India.

Fake Passport Detected During Immigration Check

Shankar arrived on an IndiGo Airlines flight and was undergoing routine immigration checks when officials detected discrepancies in his documents. Upon verification, they confirmed the passport was counterfeit and immediately alerted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Further investigations revealed that agents had arranged the fake passport and booked air tickets for him. Following the alert, the CISF handed Shankar over to the RGIA police, who have now launched an official probe into the matter.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are now investigating the network behind the forged passport, including the agents involved in creating and facilitating travel with counterfeit documents. Officials suspect the possibility of an organized human trafficking or illegal immigration racket.