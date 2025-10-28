Hyderabad Man Dies After Altercation with Hotel Staff Over Rs 600 Dispute

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in Saroornagar after a man succumbed to injuries sustained during a violent altercation with hotel employees over a small payment dispute of Rs 600. The deceased has been identified as Vislawath Shankar, a resident of Karmanghat, Saroornagar.

According to police reports, Shankar had visited the city with friends and checked into N7 Elite Hotel at Karmanghat on October 22. The following day, while checking out, a disagreement erupted between him and the hotel management regarding the pending payment. The argument escalated, and a group of hotel staff allegedly attacked Shankar with sticks and a chair, leaving him seriously injured, stated Saroornagar Inspector V. Saidi Reddy.

Shankar initially received first aid at a nearby hospital and returned home. However, his condition worsened on Monday evening, prompting his transfer to Osmania General Hospital, where he unfortunately passed away during treatment.

Following a complaint lodged by Shankar’s family, the police have registered a murder case against the hotel employees identified as Noor, Kamaluddin, Islam, and Raheem, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the full circumstances of the incident.

Authorities have urged witnesses or anyone with information regarding the attack to come forward to aid the investigation.