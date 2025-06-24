Hyderabad: Man Dies by Suicide After Humiliation Over Unpaid Loan

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Bowenpally, Secunderabad, where a man allegedly consumed poison and died by suicide after being humiliated over failing to repay a small loan.

The incident has shocked the local community and raised questions about personal dignity and harassment.

Driver Allegedly Humiliated by Lender Over ₹12,000 Loan

The deceased, identified as Kiran, was a driver residing in Bapuji Nagar. He had borrowed ₹12,000 from a local woman named Shelja. According to the victim’s wife, when Kiran failed to repay the amount on time, Shelja allegedly humiliated the family in public.

She reportedly removed the earrings from Kiran’s wife and threw their two-month-old baby to the ground, sparking outrage and distress among locals.

Suicide Note Sent to Wife Before Consuming Poison

Heartbroken by the humiliation and pressure, Kiran sent a message to his wife on June 16, asking her to take care of their children. He then consumed a poisonous substance in a suspected suicide attempt. Family members rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.

Police Register Case and Begin Investigation

Following a complaint from Kiran’s wife, who accused Shelja of mental harassment and abetment, the Bowenpally police have registered a case. An investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances that led to the suicide.

Community in Shock, Authorities Urged to Act

The incident has triggered widespread sympathy for the family and calls for stronger legal action against harassment over small loans. Local residents and activists are urging the police to conduct a thorough probe and bring the responsible parties to justice.