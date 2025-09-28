Hyderabad Tragedy: Man Electrocuted Near Muradnagar Function Hall

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded near the Hitech Function Hall at Muradnagar under Asifnagar police station limits, where a 42-year-old man lost his life after coming in contact with a live transformer.

According to police, the unidentified man had climbed a tree to pluck leaves when he accidentally brushed against the transformer located nearby. The powerful electric shock proved fatal, and he collapsed instantly.

Alerted by locals, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem. Residents in the area told officials that the victim appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Authorities are working to establish the man’s identity and are continuing further investigation into the case.

