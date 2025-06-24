Hyderabad: Man Files Complaint Over Spoiled Milk from Ratnadeep in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A consumer has lodged a police complaint after allegedly finding spoiled milk in a sealed packet purchased from a prominent supermarket in Kukatpally. The incident has raised serious concerns over food safety and quality control.

Spoiled Milk Bought from Ratnadeep Supermarket in Marina Skies

According to the complaint filed at the Kukatpally police station on Monday, the complainant stated that he had bought two packets of Heritage Toned Milk from Ratnadeep Super Market located within the Marina Skies residential complex on Sunday.

One packet, when opened the same day, was reportedly fine. However, the second packet, opened the next morning to prepare tea, emitted a foul smell, indicating it was spoiled.

Boiling Test Confirms Spoilage

To verify the issue, the family poured the milk into small bowls and boiled it. In both instances, the milk was confirmed to be spoiled, reinforcing their suspicion of negligence.

The complainant stated, “It appears to be a case of negligence either at the supermarket or during the distribution process. Had we consumed the milk without noticing the smell, it could have posed a serious health risk to my family.”

Accusations of Rash and Negligent Conduct

The complaint alleged that the incident amounts to a rash and negligent act by the supermarket staff, distribution personnel, or suppliers involved. The man urged the authorities to take strict criminal action against the store manager, staff, and anyone responsible from the management of Ratnadeep Supermarket.

Police Register Case, Begin Investigation

Based on the complaint, Kukatpally police have registered a case under relevant sections related to consumer safety and negligence. An investigation is currently underway to determine how the spoiled milk made it to the shelf.

Food Safety Concerns on the Rise

This incident has once again highlighted the growing concerns about food safety and proper handling of perishable products, especially in urban supermarkets. Authorities may consider tightening inspections and regulatory compliance to avoid similar cases in the future.