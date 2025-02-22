Hyderabad: Man Killed by Friend After Argument in Chandanagar

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly killed by his close friend following an argument in Gopinagar, Chandanagar, on Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Mohd Nazeer (35), was a private employee and a resident of the area.

Dispute Turns Fatal

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 10 PM on Friday. Nazeer’s friend, Mohd Faqruddin, along with a few others, took him to Gopi Cheruvu in the neighborhood under the pretext of a discussion. It is suspected that the group consumed alcohol and got into a heated argument over an undisclosed issue.

Brutal Attack and Death

During the altercation, Faqruddin allegedly attacked Nazeer with a blunt object, inflicting severe injuries on his head and body. Nazeer was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police Investigation Underway

The Chandanagar police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. The suspect, Mohd Faqruddin, has reportedly surrendered to the police, though an official arrest is yet to be announced.

Authorities are working to determine the exact motive behind the crime. Further details will be revealed as the investigation progresses.

