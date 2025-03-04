Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Man Killed, Wife and Son Injured in ORR Accident at Dundigal

The victim, D Karthik (38), was traveling with his family in a Hyundai Verna from Khammam to Hyderabad when the mishap occurred.

Mohammed Yousuf4 March 2025 - 20:42
Hyderabad: Man Killed, Wife and Son Injured in ORR Accident at Dundigal
Hyderabad: Man Killed, Wife and Son Injured in ORR Accident at Dundigal (File Photo)

Hyderabad: A tragic accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Dundigal claimed the life of a man, while his wife and son sustained injuries, after their car collided with a truck on Tuesday.

The victim, D Karthik (38), was traveling with his family in a Hyundai Verna from Khammam to Hyderabad when the mishap occurred.

Loss of Control Led to Crash

As per initial reports, the family was heading towards Nizampet in Kukatpally when Karthik allegedly lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into a moving truck ahead.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Moving Car Catches Fire on PVNR Expressway (Video)

Karthik suffered multiple grievous injuries and died on the spot, while his wife and child sustained injuries in the collision.

Rescue and Investigation Underway

Alerted by passing motorists, the Dundigal police rushed to the scene and began rescue operations. The injured were shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Due to the intensity of the crash, the car was badly damaged.

Possible Cause of the Accident

The police suspect that the truck driver may have applied sudden brakes, leading to the collision. An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf4 March 2025 - 20:42

Related Articles

Hyderabad: Encroachments Removed in Balaji Hills by Hydraa, Residents Relieved

Hyderabad: Encroachments Removed in Balaji Hills by Hydraa, Residents Relieved

4 March 2025 - 20:09
Hyderabad: Encroachments Cleared by Hydraa, Easing Traffic for Several Colonies

Hyderabad: Encroachments Cleared by Hydraa, Easing Traffic for Several Colonies

4 March 2025 - 19:28
Hyderabad: Moving Car Catches Fire on PVNR Expressway (Video)

Hyderabad: Moving Car Catches Fire on PVNR Expressway (Video)

4 March 2025 - 16:39
Heavy Security Deployed at Praja Bhavan Amidst Sarpanch Protest in Hyderabad

Heavy Security Deployed at Praja Bhavan Amidst Sarpanch Protest in Hyderabad

4 March 2025 - 16:18
Back to top button