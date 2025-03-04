Hyderabad: Man Killed, Wife and Son Injured in ORR Accident at Dundigal

Hyderabad: A tragic accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Dundigal claimed the life of a man, while his wife and son sustained injuries, after their car collided with a truck on Tuesday.

The victim, D Karthik (38), was traveling with his family in a Hyundai Verna from Khammam to Hyderabad when the mishap occurred.

Loss of Control Led to Crash

As per initial reports, the family was heading towards Nizampet in Kukatpally when Karthik allegedly lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into a moving truck ahead.

Karthik suffered multiple grievous injuries and died on the spot, while his wife and child sustained injuries in the collision.

Rescue and Investigation Underway

Alerted by passing motorists, the Dundigal police rushed to the scene and began rescue operations. The injured were shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Due to the intensity of the crash, the car was badly damaged.

Possible Cause of the Accident

The police suspect that the truck driver may have applied sudden brakes, leading to the collision. An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.