Hyderabad Man Seeks Police Protection from Allegedly Abusive Wife, Claims Life Threat

Hyderabad: A husband, who has been allegedly harassed by his wife, today pleaded with the police to provide protection to him from his wife as there is a threat to his life and lives of his parents fromher. The victim, Temujian, said he had been mentally and physically tortured by his wife since he got married.

Addressing a press meet held at NSS in Hyderabad’s Hyderguda, he showed the injuries on his body inflicted by his wife. Temujian, who hails from Rajolu in Andhra Pradesh, was married to Lakshmi Gowthami of Amalapuram seven years ago.

He said he was working as an English professor at the city-based Malla Reddy college and lives with his wife in Alwal. He said he has a five-year-old son. He said although he counselled his wife in the presence of family elders, his wife did not change and continued to torture him.

He alleged that his wife attacked him with a knife in a bid to kill him. “I have lodged a complaint against my wife with the local Alwal police station in this regard. The police were negligent in registering a case.

He said he had not gone home since Saturday and expressed concern that his wife would attack him again if he went to his home. He pleaded with the police to register a case against his wife and provide him protection.