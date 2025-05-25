Hyderabad: Man, Seriously Injured in Old City Knife Attack

Hyderabad: In a late-night incident on Saturday, a rowdy sheeter was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified individuals at Bhavaninagar in the Old City area of Hyderabad.

The victim, identified as Mohd Saber, aged 30, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Victim Identified as Mohd Saber from Tallabkatta

According to police reports, Mohd Saber, a resident of Tallabkatta, was standing near a hotel when a group of unknown individuals confronted him. A heated argument ensued, following which the assailants launched a violent attack using knives and other sharp weapons.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Immediate Medical Attention Provided

Locals alerted authorities and rushed Saber to a nearby hospital. He is currently receiving medical treatment, and his condition is reported to be stable. Police officials have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the attackers.

Also Read: Bengaluru Reports First Covid-19 Death

Police Launch Investigation into the Attack

The Bhavaninagar Police have confirmed the registration of a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the area and questioning local witnesses to identify the culprits behind the assault.

Background and Possible Motive Under Probe

While the motive behind the attack is not yet clear, police sources suggest it may be linked to past criminal history or local disputes. Mohd Saber is known to law enforcement and is listed as a rowdy sheeter in the local police records.

Security Tightened in Bhavaninagar Area

Following the attack, the local police have increased patrolling in Bhavaninagar and surrounding areas to prevent any retaliatory incidents. Residents have been urged to maintain peace and report any suspicious activity.