Hyderabad: Mango Prices Drop as Supply Increases

Hyderabad: The much-loved king of fruits is becoming more affordable in Hyderabad, with mango prices dropping by nearly half due to a surge in arrivals at city markets.

Prices Drop from ₹400 to ₹150–₹200 per Kg

A fortnight ago, mangoes were being sold at steep prices ranging from ₹350 to ₹400 per kilogram. However, with improved supply this week, prices have now come down to ₹150 to ₹200 per kg. Traders expect the rates to drop even further in the coming weeks.

Delay Due to Climate, Now Market Sees Heavy Inflow

Weather disruptions across the country had delayed mango arrivals in Hyderabad this season. But now, supplies are catching up. On Friday alone, 566 trucks carrying 12,400 quintals of mangoes reached the markets.

The largest share of the arrivals was of the Benishan variety, followed by Totapuri, Himayati, Nati, Rasalu, Sundari, Mallikda, Kesari, Daseri, and Apusa.

Traders Expect Further Dip by Mid-April

According to a trader, Mohd Nazeer of Afzalgunj, the prices are likely to fall to ₹100 per kg by mid-April. “With more trucks arriving daily, the prices will stay reasonable at least until the first week of June,” he said.

Where the Mangoes Come From

Farmers from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and different parts of Telangana are bringing mangoes to Hyderabad. The Batasingaram fruit market serves as the main unloading hub, followed by Pahadishareef, MJ Market, and Bowenpally.

King of Fruits – Varieties in Market

During the season, the city receives a wide range of mango varieties including:

Himayati

Pedda Rasalu, Chinna Rasalu

Daseri, Neelam

Mallika, Sundari

Pandari, Lal Bagh

Malguba, Gola

Mahamooda, Rumali

Palanguava, Benishan, Totapari

Cheruka Rasalu and Langda

In April 2025 alone, the Batasingaram market recorded nearly 4,000 truckloads of mangoes, indicating a robust mango season ahead.