Shocking Incident in Hyderabad: Man’s Suicide Threat Turns Fatal After Video Call to Fiancée

Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events, a 25-year-old man accidentally lost his life while attempting to emotionally manipulate his fiancée into meeting him. The incident took place in Hyderabad’s Kachiguda area, where the man, identified as Akash, unknowingly walked into his own fatal trap.

Incident Details

Akash had recently gotten engaged to a woman, and their wedding was scheduled to take place in a month. However, on Monday, he asked his fiancée to accompany him on a tour, but she declined his request. Upset over her refusal, Akash decided to intimidate her by pretending to attempt suicide.

According to police officials, Akash set up a noose inside his home and made a video call to his fiancée. During the call, he placed the rope around his neck and threatened to take his own life if she did not agree to his demand. In an apparent act of emotional blackmail, he disconnected the call abruptly, likely expecting her to change her mind and reach out.

However, tragedy struck when Akash, while stepping down from the chair, lost his balance and accidentally tightened the noose around his neck. With no one present in the house to intervene, he suffocated and died on the spot.

Police Investigation and Findings

Kachiguda Sub-Inspector Naresh confirmed that Akash’s death was an accident and not an intentional suicide. The police believe that he was attempting to frighten his fiancée rather than actually harm himself. “While getting down from the chair, he slipped, and the noose tightened around his neck, leading to suffocation. Unfortunately, he had no chance to free himself, and he succumbed to strangulation,” the officer stated.

Authorities have registered a case and are investigating further to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and statements from the fiancée and family members are being recorded.

Psychological Impact of Emotional Blackmail in Relationships

This heartbreaking incident sheds light on the dangerous consequences of using emotional blackmail in relationships. Experts suggest that individuals engaging in such extreme acts may suffer from underlying emotional distress or mental health issues. If someone is struggling with relationship conflicts, seeking professional help or talking to a trusted person is a healthier alternative to resorting to drastic measures.

Suicide Prevention Awareness

While this case was an unintended tragedy, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and responsible emotional communication. If you or someone you know is experiencing distress or having suicidal thoughts, it is crucial to seek help immediately. Several helplines and mental health organizations are available to provide support in times of crisis.

Helpline Numbers for Mental Health Support in India:

Snehi Suicide Prevention Helpline: +91-9582208181

+91-9582208181 Vandrevala Foundation Helpline: 1860 266 2345

1860 266 2345 AASRA Helpline: +91-9820466726

This unfortunate accident highlights the importance of handling relationship conflicts with patience and understanding, rather than resorting to harmful threats or manipulative behavior.