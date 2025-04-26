Hyderabad: Married Software Engineer Caught Red-Handed with Another Woman!

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a Hyderabad-based software engineer was caught red-handed by his wife while allegedly living with another woman in Kukatpally.

Software Engineer’s Illicit Relationship Exposed

Shiva, a software professional from Hyderabad, had married Deepti four years ago. The couple also has a three-year-old daughter. However, over the past few months, Shiva had reportedly grown distant from Deepti and their child.

Suspecting his behavior, Deepti conducted her own investigation and discovered that Shiva was in a live-in relationship with another woman named Sushma.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Wife Catches Husband Red-Handed in Kukatpally

Acting on the information she gathered, Deepti, along with her family members, reached Sushma’s residence in Kukatpally, where she caught Shiva red-handed. The confrontation led to high drama at the scene, attracting attention from the local residents.

Also Read: Hyderabad Students Protest in Ghatkesar Engineering College After Warden Allegedly Records Girls’ Private Videos

Family Drama Unfolds as Legal Action Likely

Following the incident, it is reported that Deepti is considering taking legal action against Shiva for betrayal and seeking justice for herself and her daughter. Further developments are awaited as police intervention is likely if a formal complaint is filed.

Rising Concerns Over Family Disputes

This incident highlights the growing issues related to marital discord and extramarital relationships in urban settings, prompting calls for better counseling and mediation services to prevent families from breaking apart.