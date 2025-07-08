Hyderabad: Massive Ganja Haul in Shankarpally: 37 Kg Seized, Four Arrested

Ranga Reddy District, Shankarpally – In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Mokila Police, in coordination with the Rajendranagar SOT (Special Operations Team), arrested four individuals and seized 37 kilograms of ganja being smuggled into the region from Odisha.

Ganja Purchased from Odisha and Secretly Packed

The accused reportedly purchased 37 kg of ganja in Odisha, carefully packed it in 19 packets to avoid suspicion, and transported it with plans to sell it at a labour hub near Shankarpally.

Authorities estimate the seized ganja to be worth approximately ₹25 lakh in the illegal market.

Joint Operation Leads to Swift Action

Acting on credible intelligence, Rajendranagar SOT and Mokila Police launched a joint operation. The four suspects, all residents of Odisha, were intercepted and taken into custody. The operation also led to the seizure of five mobile phones, which were reportedly used in coordinating the trafficking.

The arrested individuals were later handed over to the Mokila Police Station for further investigation.

Case Registered, Further Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case and begun further investigation into the supply chain, suspecting a broader network operating across state borders. Authorities confirmed that the crackdown is part of an ongoing drive against narcotics in the district.