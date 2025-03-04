Hyderabad: Massive Gas Explosion in Kukatpally, One Seriously Injured, Investigation Underway

Hyderabad: A powerful explosion shook the Bagh Ameer area of Kukatpally, Hyderabad, on Tuesday, triggering widespread panic among residents. The blast, which occurred at an illegal gas filling station, left one person severely injured and raised concerns about safety violations in the locality.

Explosion at Illegal Gas Filling Station

According to preliminary reports, the explosion took place at an unauthorized gas refilling shop. The owner of the shop, identified as Shankar, sustained critical injuries due to the impact of the blast. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Authorities have yet to confirm his current condition, but sources indicate that he remains in a serious state.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud explosion, followed by thick plumes of smoke billowing from the site. The intensity of the blast caused tremors in the surrounding areas, prompting residents and shopkeepers to flee their establishments in fear. Windows of nearby buildings shattered due to the force of the explosion, and vehicles parked in the vicinity were also damaged.

The incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed near the premises. The shocking footage, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a motorcyclist stopping outside the shop just moments before the explosion. As the blast occurs, the biker is seen abandoning his vehicle and fleeing the scene in panic.

This visual evidence is expected to play a crucial role in the investigation, helping authorities determine the exact cause of the explosion and identify any potential safety lapses.

Authorities Launch Investigation into Safety Violations

Local authorities, including the fire department and law enforcement officials, have launched a thorough investigation into the incident. Initial findings suggest that the explosion was likely caused by improper handling and storage of flammable materials at the illegal gas refilling facility. Such unauthorized operations pose a significant threat to public safety, and officials have vowed to take strict action against violators.

Authorities have also initiated a crackdown on other illegal gas refilling stations operating in the city. Officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and local police have been directed to inspect similar establishments to prevent future accidents.

Similar Incident Reported in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada

In a related development, a massive explosion involving firecrackers was reported in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday. The blast occurred at Balaji Exports while workers were unloading firecracker parcels from Hyderabad. At least four people sustained injuries, and the incident has sparked renewed discussions about enforcing stricter safety regulations for businesses dealing with hazardous materials.

CCTV footage from the Kakinada explosion has also surfaced online, showing the devastating impact of the blast. Authorities in Andhra Pradesh are conducting a parallel investigation into this incident.

Public Outcry and Call for Stricter Regulations

Following the Kukatpally explosion, concerned citizens have taken to social media, demanding stricter enforcement of safety regulations and immediate action against illegal gas refilling units. Many have called on the government to impose heavier penalties on violators and ensure routine inspections to prevent such accidents in the future.

Officials have assured the public that stringent measures will be taken to identify and shut down illegal gas filling stations across the city. A safety audit is expected to be conducted in high-risk areas to mitigate the dangers posed by unauthorized refilling facilities.