Hyderabad: Massive Manhunt Underway for MMTS Train Assault Suspect

Hyderabad: A massive search operation has been launched by multiple police units in Hyderabad following an attempted sexual assault on a young woman aboard an MMTS train. The joint operation involves the Secunderabad, Cyberabad, Special Operations Team (SOT), Central Crime Station (CCS), and the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Although police have detained a habitual offender, the victim was unable to positively identify him, posing a significant challenge to the ongoing investigation. Authorities have formed 13 special teams to track down the actual suspect.

Extensive CCTV Review and Area Surveillance

Investigators have reviewed footage from over 200 CCTV cameras across an 11-station stretch—covering the route from Secunderabad to Gundlapochampally, spanning approximately 28 km. Police are also combing areas around 14 railway stations to trace the accused’s movement.

Sources indicate that the suspect is a drug addict and has been estranged from his family. Several individuals have been taken into custody and are currently under interrogation.

Technical Challenges and Key Clue

One of the major hurdles in the case has been the lack of surveillance cameras at Secunderabad station due to ongoing construction work. Despite this, preliminary investigations have confirmed that the accused boarded the women’s coach at Alwal station, shortly after two female passengers exited the train.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether advanced scientific tools, such as facial recognition or forensic analysis, are being used to aid the investigation.

The manhunt continues as police intensify efforts to identify and apprehend the perpetrator.