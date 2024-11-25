HyderabadCrime & Accidents

Hyderabad: Mercedes-Benz Crashes into Road Median in Banjara Hills

A Mercedes-Benz lost control and crashed into a road median near the City Centre Mall in Banjara Hills during the early hours of Monday. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

Safiya Begum25 November 2024 - 16:44
Hyderabad: A Mercedes-Benz lost control and crashed into a road median near the City Centre Mall in Banjara Hills during the early hours of Monday. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

The car, driven by a woman, reportedly veered off course after she allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol. As she tried to make a turn, she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into the median. Thankfully, the airbags deployed instantly, preventing serious injuries.

Passersby on the route stopped to assist the woman, who was believed to be intoxicated. The front of the car smashed through a wall and hung precariously in the air.

Upon receiving the report, the Banjara Hills police, assisted by traffic personnel, used a crane to remove the vehicle. An investigation is underway, and authorities are looking into the possibility of drunk driving as the cause of the crash.

