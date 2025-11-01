Hyderabad Metro Announces New Timings, Enhancing Convenience for Passengers

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at improving commuter convenience, the Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities have announced a revision in operating hours. Starting November 3, metro services across all corridors will run from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., extending travel flexibility for passengers throughout the week.

Officials stated that the updated schedule will be applicable on all seven days, ensuring greater accessibility for early-morning travelers and late-evening commuters alike. The decision follows feedback from regular passengers requesting longer operational hours.

Metro authorities have urged commuters to take note of the new timings and plan their journeys accordingly. A formal statement released by the Hyderabad Metro Rail management confirmed the changes and emphasized their commitment to enhancing passenger experience and convenience across the city’s growing network.