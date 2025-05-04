Hyderabad Metro: Big Shock for Commuters as Train Fares Set to Increase — Here’s from When

Hyderabad is witnessing a sharp surge in daily traffic congestion, despite the construction of multiple flyovers and implementation of traffic control measures. As a result, a growing number of commuters are increasingly relying on the Hyderabad Metro to reach their offices and workplaces during peak hours.

In recent weeks, there has been a noticeable spike in the number of passengers traveling via the metro. The growing popularity of metro travel is also attributed to its reliability and ability to bypass road traffic snarls.

Metro Management Plans Fare Hike

However, in a move that may impact thousands of daily commuters, the Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities are preparing to revise the current fare structure. The proposed hike comes amid mounting financial pressure caused by a significant drop in passenger numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID Impact Led to ₹6,598 Crore Financial Burden

The pandemic drastically reduced metro ridership for nearly a year, which has reportedly led to a financial burden of approximately ₹6,598 crore for the metro operator. In light of this, the metro management has formally requested the state government to approve a fare hike to help offset the losses.

Government Likely to Approve Fare Increase

According to sources, the Telangana government is likely to greenlight the fare hike request. L&T Metro Chairman is currently on a visit to the United States and is expected to return next week. An official announcement regarding the new fare structure is anticipated soon after his return.

Key Decision on Fare Revision Expected on May 8

A crucial meeting is scheduled for May 8, during which a final decision on the fare hike is expected. If approved, the revised metro fares may come into effect from May 10. Currently, metro fares range from a minimum of ₹10 to a maximum of ₹60. Reports suggest the maximum fare could be increased to anywhere between ₹80 and ₹90.