Hyderabad Metro Expansion: ₹212 Crore Compensation Paid for Old City Land Acquisition

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail project is moving forward steadily, with land acquisition and demolition works advancing rapidly on the 7.5 km stretch from MG Bus Station (MGBS) to Chandrayangutta, according to NVS Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML).

In a statement released on Sunday, Reddy confirmed that the process is being conducted smoothly with the active cooperation of local residents. Out of the 1,100 affected properties, compensation for 205 properties has already been disbursed, amounting to ₹212 crore.

Demolition and Utility Shifting in Full Swing

As part of the land acquisition, demolition of structures and clearance of debris are being carried out efficiently. Engineering teams are also removing complex electric and communication cables along the stretch to ensure a safe demolition process.

These efforts are being executed under the close supervision of Metro engineers, Revenue officials, and the Police Department.

Local Support and Minimal Disruption

NVS Reddy praised the local property owners for voluntarily cooperating with the government and accepting the compensation packages. This cooperation has played a crucial role in the swift progress of the project, he noted.

Additionally, precautions are being taken to safeguard nearby sensitive structures during the demolition process. While the pace of work had temporarily slowed down during the Ramzan period, activities have resumed with increased momentum.

Awaiting Central Government Approval for Metro Construction

The Metro Rail expansion in Hyderabad’s old city is now progressing at a fast pace, and construction will commence as soon as the Central Government grants approval, said Reddy.