Hyderabad Metro Expansion: Major Surveys Underway for New JBS to Shamirpet & Medchal Routes

The preparations for the new metro corridors in Hyderabad are gaining momentum with various crucial survey works and investigations taking place at a fast pace, as revealed by Metro Rail Managing Director, NVS Reddy. The surveys and investigations are part of the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) being prepared for two key corridors: JBS to Medchal (24 km) and JBS to Shamirpet (21 km).

Three Major Studies Essential for DPR Preparation

To ensure the successful planning and execution of these metro projects, three major studies are being conducted: traffic surveys, geotechnical investigations (soil testing), and environmental impact assessments (EIA). These studies are essential for preparing comprehensive DPRs that will guide the development of these metro corridors.

Traffic Surveys:

The traffic surveys focus on analyzing the current and projected daily travel counts along the routes, pedestrian footfall, vehicular traffic travel times, and the percentage of commuters likely to switch to metro rail. This data is crucial for determining the metro’s capacity and expected ridership. Geotechnical Investigation:

The soil testing, or geotechnical investigation, is being conducted to assess the soil and subsoil conditions of the proposed metro routes. This includes evaluating the load-bearing capacity, groundwater levels, seismic risks, and other factors essential for designing the metro structures and foundations. Metro authorities are conducting soil tests at 25 locations along the JBS-Medchal route and 19 along the JBS-Shamirpet route. Out of these, 14 tests on the Medchal route and 11 tests on the Shamirpet route have already been completed, with the remaining tests scheduled to conclude by the end of the month. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA):

The EIA study is evaluating various environmental factors such as air quality, noise pollution, water resources, biodiversity, and the potential impact of the project on local livelihoods. These findings will help ensure that the project is sustainable and minimizes any harmful effects on the environment and the community.

Rapid Progress on Surveys and Investigations

The surveys and investigations for the two metro corridors are progressing rapidly, with metro authorities working in collaboration with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the National Highways Authority.

NVS Reddy mentioned that while HMDA and NHAI have already conducted preliminary soil studies, the metro authorities are now focusing on more detailed investigations, including site-specific tests at several locations along both routes.

DPRs to Be Submitted by March-End

Reddy assured that all the required studies and surveys will be completed on time, with the DPRs for the JBS-Medchal, JBS-Shamirpet, and Shamshabad Airport-Future City routes set to be submitted to the State Government by the end of March 2025. These reports will provide a clear and comprehensive plan for the construction and operation of these metro corridors, which are expected to significantly improve the city’s transportation infrastructure.

The successful completion of these investigations and the timely submission of the DPRs are crucial steps towards the development of Hyderabad’s metro network, which is poised to offer better connectivity and reduce traffic congestion across the city.