Hyderabad Metro Extends Service Hours – Check the New Timings

Hyderabad: In a major relief for commuters, Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities have extended service hours in response to the increasing passenger demand. With the city operating round the clock, many residents had requested extended metro services, especially during late-night hours.

Table of Contents New Hyderabad Metro Timings

New Hyderabad Metro Timings

The revised metro schedule is as follows:

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro Ticket Prices Set to Rise? Officials Reveal Key Reasons

Monday to Friday: First train at 6 AM , last train at 11:45 PM

First train at , last train at Saturday: First train at 6 AM , last train at 11 PM

First train at , last train at Sunday: First train at 7 AM, last train at 11 PM

With this extension, Hyderabad Metro aims to enhance convenience for late-night commuters and ensure smoother travel options for those relying on metro services beyond regular hours. This move is expected to benefit thousands of passengers daily, further strengthening Hyderabad’s metro network.