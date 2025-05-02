Hyderabad Metro Faces Another Technical Glitch, Commuters Stranded Again

Hyderabad: Despite tall claims of modern infrastructure and advanced technology, Hyderabad Metro has once again come under scrutiny following a major technical glitch that disrupted services and left hundreds of commuters stranded.

Sudden Halt on Ameerpet-Miyapur Route

The latest incident occurred on the Ameerpet to Miyapur route where a train suddenly came to a halt, resulting in a complete suspension of services for nearly 20 minutes. Passengers were trapped inside the non-moving train, while operations at other stations were also thrown into disarray.

Harrowing Experience Near Bharat Nagar Station

The situation became more severe near Bharat Nagar Metro Station, where a technical malfunction caused passengers — including women, senior citizens, and children — to remain stuck inside the train for almost half an hour. With rising temperatures and no clear communication, commuters were visibly distressed.

A Recurring Issue Across Multiple Locations

This isn’t the first time Hyderabad Metro has faced such problems. Over the past year, similar technical faults have been reported in March, June, November, and December, affecting routes near Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Lakdi-ka-Pul, and Malakpet stations. In each case, commuters were forced to deal with delays and uncertainty.

Maintenance or Oversight?

The repeated failures have sparked serious questions: Is it L&T’s poor maintenance or Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited’s lack of oversight? Either way, the daily commuters — who rely on the metro to avoid city traffic — are the ones facing the brunt of these disruptions.

Citizens Demand Permanent Solution

Concerned citizens have urged the authorities to address the technical issues on a priority basis and implement a permanent, reliable solution. For Hyderabad’s metro to truly serve as a safe, dependable, and uninterrupted mode of transport, it must live up to the standards it once promised.