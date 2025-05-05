Hyderabad Metro Fare Hike: Ticket Prices to Increase by Up to 30%

Hyderabad: In a surprising move, the Hyderabad Metro Rail management has decided to increase metro ticket prices by 25% to 30%, leaving regular commuters concerned.

The hike comes at a time when more residents are relying on metro services due to rising summer temperatures and heavy traffic congestion.

Meeting with CM Revanth Reddy Scheduled

The metro fare revision proposal will be presented to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on May 8 for final approval. The new fares are expected to be implemented starting May 10, pending government clearance.

New Fare Structure: Minimum ₹15, Maximum ₹75

As per the updated structure:

Minimum fare remains ₹15

Maximum fare may go up to ₹75

The fare hike is based on a recommendation from the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), which was appointed by the central government two years ago.

Metro Struggles with Losses Since Launch

Hyderabad Metro, operated by L&T under a Public-Private Partnership, has been operating at a loss. The management believes that only a fare revision can help sustain the operations. The first phase of the metro project, completed in November 2017, covers 69.2 km across major city corridors including:

Miyapur–LB Nagar

Nagole–Rayadurgam

JBS–MGBS

Passenger Load Increases with Summer Heat

Currently, the metro runs 1,200 services daily, carrying around 4.80 lakh passengers, which increases to over 5.10 lakh during weekends and holidays. Due to the intense heat, even private vehicle users and RTC bus travelers are turning to the metro for its air-conditioned comfort and convenience.

Metro Management Confident of Government Support

Officials at Hyderabad Metro Rail are confident that the fare increase will be approved, as the matter has already been discussed with the state government. The hike is being viewed as essential for maintaining service quality and infrastructure sustainability.