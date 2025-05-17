Hyderabad Metro Fare Hike Sparks Political Fire: BRS Demands CM Revanth Roll Back ‘Anti-People Move’

Hyderabad: In a united move, 11 BRS MLAs from Hyderabad have issued a sharp open letter to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the recent Hyderabad Metro Rail fare hike. They termed the revision a “cruel economic burden” on poor and middle-class commuters.

Hike Could Add ₹600 Monthly Burden, Say MLAs

The legislators highlighted that the increase of ₹10–₹20 per ride could cost frequent commuters an additional ₹500 to ₹600 per month. They pointed out that students, employees, and daily wage workers—who depend on affordable public transport—would be hit hardest.

BRS Cites Global Cities and Sustainability Concerns

Referring to international public transport models in cities like Berlin, Tokyo, and Singapore, the MLAs argued that governments in such cities subsidize public transport instead of treating it as a profit-making enterprise. They warned that unaffordable fares would push commuters back to road transport, increasing traffic congestion and pollution.

Congress Accused of Following Karnataka’s “Failed” Metro Policy

The letter also referenced Congress-led Karnataka, where a similar fare hike led to a 13% drop in ridership before being reversed. The Hyderabad MLAs said Telangana’s Congress government is repeating the same mistakes, ignoring public sentiment.

Metro Expansion Neglected, Existing Services Criticized

Criticizing the government’s failure to expand metro connectivity to underserved routes, the MLAs accused it of being more focused on announcements than action. “People are watching and laughing,” they stated, accusing the Congress of turning public transportation into a profit-seeking venture.

Signatories Warn of Backlash from Hyderabad Public

The letter was signed by prominent MLAs including Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Padma Rao Goud, Maganti Gopinath, KP Vivekanand, and others. They warned that unless the fare hike is rolled back unconditionally, the Congress would face a severe backlash from the public in Hyderabad.