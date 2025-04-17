Hyderabad Metro in Deep Trouble: ₹6,500 Cr Loss May Trigger Major Fare Hike!

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad Metro fare hike may be on the horizon as L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd revealed it is under mounting financial pressure, reporting cumulative losses of ₹6,500 crore.

The company has now begun actively considering fare revisions, potentially following in the footsteps of Bengaluru Metro, which recently implemented a 44% fare hike.

COVID-Era Losses Hit Metro Revenue Hard

L&T Metro officials confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a significant blow to ridership and revenue. Although the company had earlier sought permission from the previous state government to increase metro ticket prices, the proposal was rejected, resulting in a delay in addressing financial deficits.

Fare Hike Discussions Resume in 2025

With operational costs rising and passenger numbers not yet at pre-pandemic levels, the company is once again pushing for a fare increase. L&T Metro is studying metro fare models in other Indian cities, including the recent hike by Namma Metro in Bengaluru, to determine an optimal pricing strategy for Hyderabad Metro fares.

A final decision is expected to be made in the coming weeks.

Discounts and Offers Already Withdraw

Even before an official hike is announced, L&T Metro has started to adjust its pricing structure:

The popular ₹59 Holiday Saver Card has been discontinued

has been The 10% discount during peak hours for Metro Smart Card users has also been removed

These preliminary moves are viewed as a precursor to a formal fare hike.

Public Concerns Mount as Cost-of-Living Rise

A potential Hyderabad Metro ticket price hike is causing concern among daily commuters, particularly officegoers, students, and low-income groups. With inflation and fuel prices already impacting household budgets, commuters fear metro fare increases will further strain their finances.

Public transport activists and citizens are urging the government to intervene and ensure that Hyderabad Metro remains affordable and accessible for all.

What’s Next?

L&T Metro has not yet disclosed the exact fare hike percentage, but with comparisons being drawn to Bengaluru’s 44% increase, commuters in Hyderabad are bracing for a similar move.