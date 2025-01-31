Hyderabad Metro Land Acquisition: 100 Tenants Receive ₹6 Lakh Each

Hyderabad: The distribution of compensation cheques to tenants affected by the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project (Phase 2) in the Old City has officially begun. At Metro Bhavan in Rasoolpura, Begumpet, the Land Acquisition Unit of Hyderabad Metro Rail Project distributed financial assistance cheques of ₹6 lakh each to 100 tenants whose shops were impacted due to land acquisition for the metro construction.

According to officials from the Land Acquisition Unit, the compensation process will continue for other affected tenants whose properties fall under the Metro Rail Project’s expansion route, ensuring financial aid reaches all eligible beneficiaries. The initiative aims to support tenants in re-establishing their businesses and mitigating financial losses caused by displacement.

Also Read: Metro Train to Soon Run in Old City, Demolition Work Accelerated

Hyderabad Metro Rail Expansion – Key Highlights:

✅ Phase 2 Metro Expansion: Extending metro connectivity to the Old City, covering MGBS to Falaknuma (7.5 km corridor)

✅ Land Acquisition Underway: Over 1,100 properties identified for acquisition along the proposed metro route

✅ Business Relief Initiative: ₹6 lakh financial assistance per affected tenant to help restart commercial activities

✅ Future Compensation Plans: Additional affected tenants to receive financial aid in subsequent phases

✅ Government’s Commitment: Ensuring smooth implementation of the metro project while minimizing economic hardships for local traders

The recipients of the compensation cheques expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty, Metro Rail Managing Director NVS Reddy, and Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) Suvarna Latha for their active role in facilitating this financial relief.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 expansion is expected to enhance public transport connectivity, reduce congestion, and improve infrastructure in the Old City. With government-backed rehabilitation efforts, affected businesses are hopeful for a smoother transition and economic stability.