Hyderabad Metro Lowers Fares: Full List of New Discounted Ticket Rates

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited has announced a revised fare chart for the Hyderabad Metro Rail, introducing a 10% discount across all fare media.

The updated fare structure will come into effect from May 24, 2025, and applies to Paper Tickets, QR Tokens, Digital Tickets, and Smart Cards.

Hyderabad Metro Fare Slashed by 10% for All Passengers

In a welcome move for daily commuters, Hyderabad Metro Rail has reduced its fare prices by 10%, offering a more economical travel option. The revised pricing aims to encourage metro usage and reduce the burden on passengers amid rising fuel costs and inflation.

Detailed Hyderabad Metro Fare Chart After Discount

Below is the revised fare structure post-discount:

Distance (in km) Revised Fare (₹) Up to 2 km ₹11 More than 2 up to 4 km ₹17 More than 4 up to 6 km ₹28 More than 6 up to 9 km ₹37 More than 9 up to 12 km ₹47 More than 12 up to 15 km ₹51 More than 15 up to 18 km ₹56 More than 18 up to 21 km ₹61 More than 21 up to 24 km ₹65 More than 24 km ₹69

Fare Revision to Apply Across All Metro Ticket Types

The discounted fare will be uniform across all ticket formats, ensuring convenience for passengers using various platforms like mobile apps, paper tokens, and smart cards. This revision aligns with L&T Metro’s effort to promote public transportation and ease travel for Hyderabad’s residents.

Where to Get More Information

For further details and updates, passengers are encouraged to visit the official Hyderabad Metro Rail website at www.ltmetro.com.