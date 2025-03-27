Hyderabad Metro Passengers Face Payment Issues as UPI Apps Crash

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro commuters faced major inconvenience on Tuesday night due to a technical glitch in UPI payment apps, leaving several passengers stranded at metro stations.

Passengers Struggle with Online Payments

Many commuters were unable to process payments due to the UPI system failure .

due to the . Metro staff demanded an alternative payment for tickets, leading to frustration among passengers.

Tensions Rise at JBS Parade Ground Metro Station

The situation escalated at JBS Parade Ground Metro Station, where:

Heated arguments broke out between metro staff and passengers .

broke out between . Commuters were forced to make additional payments due to failed digital transactions.

Metro Administration Intervenes

Following the chaos, the metro administration intervened and allowed passengers to travel without additional charges, easing tensions.

Cash Payments Regain Importance

After the incident, many passengers realized the importance of carrying cash, with some stating,

“The value of cash has become clear today.”

Authorities Urged to Address Digital Payment Issues

With UPI becoming a primary mode of payment, such glitches highlight the need for backup payment options to prevent inconvenience for commuters in the future.