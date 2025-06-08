Hyderabad Metro Phase 2B Gains Momentum as DPRs Finalized, Centre’s Nod Awaited
The expansion project, with an estimated cost of ₹19,579 crore, will be executed jointly by the State and Central Governments, marking a significant boost to urban transport infrastructure in the region.
Hyderabad (Metro Rail News), June 8: The much-awaited Hyderabad Metro Phase 2B project has received the green signal from the Telangana state cabinet on June 5, 2025. The expansion project, with an estimated cost of ₹19,579 crore, will be executed jointly by the State and Central Governments, marking a significant boost to urban transport infrastructure in the region.
Table of Contents
Phase 2B: 86.1 km Expansion Across Three Corridors
The Phase 2B expansion will add 86.1 kilometres to the metro network and is designed to improve connectivity to major hubs including Shamshabad Airport, Medchal, and Shamirpet. The new corridors include both elevated and underground tracks to cater to dense and rapidly growing areas.
Corridor 1: Shamshabad Airport to Future City
- Type: Elevated + Underground + At-grade
- Length: 39.6 km
- Breakdown: 21 km Elevated, 1.5 km Underground, 17 km At-grade
Also Read: Raja Singh Targets G Kishan Reddy Again, BJP Cold War in Telangana Intensifies
Corridor 2: Jubilee Bus Station to Medchal
- Type: Elevated
- Length: 24.5 km
- Stations: 18
Corridor 3: Jubilee Bus Station to Shamirpet
- Type: Elevated + Underground
- Length: 22 km (20.35 km Elevated, 1.65 km Underground)
- Stations: 14
DPRs Submitted, Awaiting Central Government Approval
The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has finalized and submitted the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for all three corridors under Phase 2B. The DPRs detail the route alignments, station locations, cost estimates, and technical implementation plans. These documents will now be reviewed by the Central Government for further action and funding approval.
Hyderabad Metro: A Model for Urban Mobility
Currently, the Hyderabad Metro spans 69 kilometres across three corridors, making it India’s second-largest operational metro and the largest globally to be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The proposed expansion under Phase 2B aims to extend the metro’s reach to key urban and suburban zones, reducing traffic congestion and enhancing last-mile connectivity.
With state cabinet approval secured and DPRs in place, Phase 2B is poised to transform public transport in Hyderabad, fostering sustainable urban growth and economic development.