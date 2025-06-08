Hyderabad Metro Phase 2B Gains Momentum as DPRs Finalized, Centre’s Nod Awaited

Hyderabad (Metro Rail News), June 8: The much-awaited Hyderabad Metro Phase 2B project has received the green signal from the Telangana state cabinet on June 5, 2025. The expansion project, with an estimated cost of ₹19,579 crore, will be executed jointly by the State and Central Governments, marking a significant boost to urban transport infrastructure in the region.

Phase 2B: 86.1 km Expansion Across Three Corridors

The Phase 2B expansion will add 86.1 kilometres to the metro network and is designed to improve connectivity to major hubs including Shamshabad Airport, Medchal, and Shamirpet. The new corridors include both elevated and underground tracks to cater to dense and rapidly growing areas.

Corridor 1: Shamshabad Airport to Future City

Type: Elevated + Underground + At-grade

Elevated + Underground + At-grade Length: 39.6 km

39.6 km Breakdown: 21 km Elevated, 1.5 km Underground, 17 km At-grade

Corridor 2: Jubilee Bus Station to Medchal

Type: Elevated

Elevated Length: 24.5 km

24.5 km Stations: 18

Corridor 3: Jubilee Bus Station to Shamirpet

Type: Elevated + Underground

Elevated + Underground Length: 22 km (20.35 km Elevated, 1.65 km Underground)

22 km (20.35 km Elevated, 1.65 km Underground) Stations: 14

DPRs Submitted, Awaiting Central Government Approval

The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has finalized and submitted the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for all three corridors under Phase 2B. The DPRs detail the route alignments, station locations, cost estimates, and technical implementation plans. These documents will now be reviewed by the Central Government for further action and funding approval.

Hyderabad Metro: A Model for Urban Mobility

Currently, the Hyderabad Metro spans 69 kilometres across three corridors, making it India’s second-largest operational metro and the largest globally to be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The proposed expansion under Phase 2B aims to extend the metro’s reach to key urban and suburban zones, reducing traffic congestion and enhancing last-mile connectivity.

With state cabinet approval secured and DPRs in place, Phase 2B is poised to transform public transport in Hyderabad, fostering sustainable urban growth and economic development.