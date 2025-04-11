Hyderabad Metro Phase II: Metro Rail to connect Airport and Young India Skill University

Hyderabad: In a major development aimed at strengthening Hyderabad’s future infrastructure, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to extend the Hyderabad Metro Rail network from the Shamshabad Airport up to the proposed Young India Skills Development University in Future City.

Metro Rail to Reach Mirkhanpet

The CM suggested that the metro corridor be extended further till Mirkhanpet, in line with the city’s long-term growth plans. He instructed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) with cost estimates and submit it to the Central government for approval.

Review Meeting Held at Command Control Centre

Revanth Reddy conducted a review meeting on Metro Rail expansion at the Command Control Centre on Friday. He discussed the status of Phase-II Metro Rail project proposals with officials, who informed him about their recent interactions with Central authorities in New Delhi.

Second Phase of Metro Project Awaits Centre’s Nod

The Telangana government has already submitted the DPR to the Centre for the 76.4 km Phase-II Metro expansion, which includes the following key routes:

Nagole to Shamshabad Airport – 36.8 km

Rayadurgam to Kokapet Neopolis – 11.6 km

MGBS to Chandrayangutta – 7.5 km

Miyapur to Patancheru – 13.4 km

LB Nagar to Hayatnagar – 7.1 km

₹24,269 Crore Project to Be Joint Venture

The estimated cost of the second phase stands at ₹24,269 crore, with the Central and State governments sharing the funding equally. In addition to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the newly proposed Future City Development Authority will also be a partner in executing the ambitious Metro Rail expansion.