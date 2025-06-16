Hyderabad Metro Project: Govt Allocates ₹125 Crore for Old City Connectivity, Major Boost for Area’s Development

Hyderabad: In a significant move to enhance urban connectivity and religious tourism, the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department of Telangana has released ₹125 crore for the much-anticipated Metro Rail extension to the Old City of Hyderabad.

The funds are aimed at expediting the pending works to bring metro connectivity to the historically rich yet underserved southern part of the city, which includes areas like Charminar, Falaknuma, and Shalibanda. The extension is part of the long-pending Corridor-II (Green Line) expansion of the Hyderabad Metro.

₹25 Crore Allocated for Vemulawada Temple Area Development

In a parallel announcement, the MA&UD Department has also released ₹25 crore to the Vemulawada Temple Area Development Authority. This funding is intended for the development of infrastructure, amenities, and beautification projects around the famous Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The allocation is expected to boost religious tourism and enhance the overall pilgrim experience at one of the most visited temple towns in Telangana.

Government Focused on Balanced Urban and Regional Growth

These initiatives reflect the Telangana government’s dual focus—improving public transit in urban centres like Hyderabad, while also developing spiritual and cultural destinations across the state. Officials noted that these funds will be utilised promptly to complete critical works and fulfill long-pending demands of both city commuters and temple devotees.