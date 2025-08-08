Hyderabad Metro Push in Old City Displaces Century-Old Shops, Thousands Lose Jobs

Hyderabad: The development of Hyderabad is closely tied to its metro and rail network. After many years, metro train construction has finally begun in the city’s Old City area. As part of the first phase, road expansion work is progressing at a rapid pace. However, this initial step toward development also carries bitter realities for many residents.

Shopkeepers and property owners are paying a heavy price. Those running businesses on rented premises are being given ₹6 lakh in compensation. But daily wage workers employed in these shops have received no relief, leaving many unemployed. Speaking to Munsif TV, affected workers said that each shop employed three to four people, and now thousands have lost their livelihoods.

The Old City, once considered the “new and developed” Hyderabad during the Qutb Shahi and Asaf Jahi eras, acquired its current name only in the last few decades. The grand mansion built by Asaf Jah VI, Mir Mehboob Ali Khan, became known as the “Old Mansion” after his son, Asaf Jah VII, Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan, moved to King Kothi.

Following the formation of the new government in the post-independence era, the city expanded into colonial-style areas. Modern buildings and government offices were built, and the region across the Musa River began to be referred to as the Old City. While some heritage buildings from that period remain, many have been modernized over time. A few century-old shops still stand — but not for much longer.

It is often said that progress requires sacrifice, and today, the Old City is witnessing this reality. With the representation of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the Hyderabad Metro Rail project for the Old City was approved. Road expansion from Darul Shifa to Falaknuma is now underway at high speed, affecting even shops that have stood for nearly 100 years.