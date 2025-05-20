Hyderabad Metro Revises Fare Hike, Announces 10% Reduction Effective May 24

Hyderabad: In a welcome move for daily commuters, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has announced a 10% reduction in the recently hiked metro fares.

The revised fare structure will come into effect from May 24, bringing partial relief to passengers affected by the earlier fare increase.

Metro Authority Responds to Commuter Concerns

The decision to reduce the fare hike follows widespread feedback from metro users and city residents. Earlier this month, HMRL implemented a fare revision that saw an increase in ticket prices, drawing criticism from regular passengers and civic groups.

In response, metro authorities reviewed the fare structure and have now issued fresh orders to roll back the hike by 10%, making the metro more affordable again.

Revised Fares Effective from May 24

According to the official statement released by the metro corporation, the revised reduced fares will be applicable across all metro routes in Hyderabad starting Friday, May 24. Detailed fare charts will be made available at all metro stations and on the official Hyderabad Metro website and app.

Commuters Welcome the Decision

Many commuters have expressed relief at the rollback, especially officegoers, students, and daily travelers who depend on the metro for cost-effective transportation. Public transport experts have also praised the decision as a balanced approach to address both operational costs and public affordability.