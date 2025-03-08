22 KM, 25 Minutes, 18 Stations – Hyderabad Metro Saves a Life Again

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of efficiency and coordination, Hyderabad Metro facilitated a Green Channel to transport a donor heart for a life-saving transplant, covering 22 km in just 25 minutes on Friday.

The heart was transported from Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, to Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, passing through 18 metro stations from Nagole Metro Station to Jubilee Hills Check Post Metro Station. This extraordinary effort was made possible through meticulous planning and seamless collaboration between Hyderabad Metro authorities, medical professionals, and hospital administration.

The initiative ensured that the donor heart reached the recipient in the shortest possible time, increasing the chances of a successful transplant. Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) officials coordinated with hospital authorities to ensure an uninterrupted journey. Metro services were briefly adjusted to prioritize the transportation, allowing the medical team to swiftly carry out the transfer.

This mission not only highlights the efficiency and reliability of Hyderabad Metro but also showcases its commitment to serving society in critical moments. The swift execution of this operation stands as a testament to the city’s advanced medical infrastructure and transit system.

Such collaborations between healthcare institutions and public transportation serve as a blueprint for emergency medical logistics, potentially saving more lives in the future.